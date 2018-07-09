Panjab University senate meet: After brickbats, some bouquets for V-C Grover

Panjab University senators on Sunday praised vice-chancellor (V-C) Arun K Grover for his efforts to improve the academic standard of the varsity as his six-year term nears its end.

The senators applauded the the V-C for his efforts to improve the quality of research and for creating collaboration opportunities for students.

They said the Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC), was a great step in the direction and one of the many milestones in his career. Grover’s six-year term will come to an end on July 22. Besides, they praised him for finding solutions to curb the financial crunch.

‘Created atmosphere for learning’

Former V-C RP Bambah spoke on how Grover managed the financial crunch well. He praised Grover’s efforts for inviting and bringing in eminent personalities to the varsity, which included former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Kailash Satyarthi, which created an atmosphere for learning and growth.

Seconding it, ambassador IS Chadha said, “I appreciate the missionary zeal with which you have taken up the matter of governance reforms through turbulent waters even though various allegations were put on you during that period. I feel that a momentous has now been created and we will soon see the result.”

He further wished the V-C well for future and read Ghalib’s couplet, “Koi din gar zindgaani aur hai, apne jee mein humne thaani aur hai (If I am still left with days in my life, I wish to make them count).”

Senator VK Sibal called Grover an ‘academic V-C’. Professor Ronki Ram praised the V-C for retrieving the past

heritage of the varsity, adding that it was Grover who started celebrating the Founders’ Day and made everyone else realise that we are part of a great institution.

‘PU fortunate to have Grover as V-C’

Mentioning the ranking of the university in the field of research, Senator Manoj Kumar said, “You have made all the efforts to improve it. I am proud of being a faculty member under your leadership.” Senator Dalip Kumar praised him for working towards creation of research centres in colleges.

Professor Pam Rajput said the future will validate what Grover has done for PU. She said that PU has been fortunate to have Grover as V-C, adding that Grover is a man with ideas and the zeal to translate them into reality.