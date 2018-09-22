Punjab CM orders release of pending tubewell connections to farmers by November 15

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday set November 15 as the deadline for the release of the pending tubewell connections to farmers who had already made the payments.

The directive came during a meeting with representatives of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, according to an official spokesperson.

The CM has directed the PSPCL chairman to ensure adherence of the directive and issue necessary directions to the field staff across the state for strict compliance.

The chairman assured the CM that nearly 7,000 pending tubewell connections will be released within the stipulated time, said the spokesperson.

Responding to another demand of the committee, the CM asked the additional chief secretary (agriculture) to ensure that the farmers get the subsidised equipment and machines by October 15 for better stubble management.

The chief minister also directed the financial commissioner (revenue) to ensure regular meetings of deputy commissioner, senior superintendent of police and chief agriculture officer at the district level to review the farm suicide cases on the 15th of every month, as already mandated by the revenue department.

The reports thus received from the deputy commissioners will be considered for timely release of compensation.

