Punjab CM seeks report after IPS officer points fingers at two DGPs

A day after a senior IPS officer accused two DGP-rank officers of trying to drag his name in the suicide case of the son of a former Chief Khalsa Diwan president in the Punjab and Haryana high court, the Punjab Congress on Saturday said chief minister Amarinder Singh had sought a report on the entire episode.

The Chief Khalsa Diwan is a century-old charitable-cum-educational organisation.

“CM Amarinder Singh has sought a report on the matter. The CM has also talked to senior officers in this regard,” Punjab Congress chief spokesperson and MLA Raj Kumar Verka said, adding that the government was taking the issue seriously.

Verka described the reports indicating alleged differences among senior police officers in Punjab as “painful”.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, today sought a CBI probe into the allegations levelled by director general of police (Human Resource Development) Siddharth Chattopadhyaya against two other DGP-rank officers.

“I urge Honb’le High Court to order their own monitored CBI probe into serious allegations of drugs and Benami properties against DGP level officers besides false implication of a DGP in suicide case! If a DGP can be falsely implicated what about opposition leaders n citizens (sic)?” he tweeted.

The high court had yesterday stayed the police probe against Chattopadhyaya in the suicide case.

Chattopadhyaya had sought that the investigation into the suicide case of Inderpreet Chadha, the son of former Chief Khalsa Diwan president Charanjit Singh Chadha, be transferred to the CBI or a retired judge of the high court.

Chadha had allegedly committed suicide in January in Amritsar, after he was booked for criminal intimidation, along with his father, on the complaint of a female school principal. His father’s purported objectionable video clip with the principal had also gone viral on the social media.

Chattopadhyaya had also accused DGP Suresh Arora and DGP (Intelligence) Dinkar Gupta of “targeting” him in order to “disable” him from conducting an inquiry into the complicity of senior superintendent of police (SSP), Moga, Raj Jit Singh and an inspector, who has been dismissed from service, in a drug trafficking case.

He had blamed Arora and Gupta for allegedly trying to drag his name in the Chadha suicide case.

Chattopadhyaya is leading a special investigation team (SIT), formed by the high court, to probe the role of the SSP, Moga and the dismissed police inspector in the drug trafficking case.

Chattopadhyaya, in his application, had claimed that during the investigation in the drug trafficking case, the role of Arora and Gupta had “come to light and several significant facts and pointers, including reportedly a benami house of a DGP, were being investigated to confirm their involvement in the case with dismissed inspector Inderjit Singh and SSP, Moga, Raj Jit Singh”.

Claiming that neither his name was mentioned in the suicide note nor in the FIR, Chattopadhyaya, in his application, had stated that he was being “constantly harassed” in the name of investigation in the suicide case at the behest of the senior police officers.