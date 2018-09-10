Punjab doctors’ body adopts bedridden former ITBP sepoy

The Indian Medical Association Punjab (IMA Punjab) has come forward to provide medical assistance to former ITBP sepoy Nirbhay Singh, 45, who has been bedridden for the past 17 years.

The doctors’ body adopted the ex-serviceman after Hindustan Times reported his story of ‘miserable conditions’ and poverty on July 28.

Singh, a landless man hailing from Kumbarwal village in Dhuri sub-division of Sangrur, had joined the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in 1993.

On April 24, 2001, their post at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir was attacked by terrorists.

He was rendered paralysed from the waist down due to a spine injury after the incident.

The ex-sepoy has been living in a ‘kachcha’ house of two rooms with his wife and three children.

“The doctors have adopted the ITBP sepoy whose plight was highlighted by HT. We are getting him treated at our own expenses and also providing free medicines and surgical materials to fulfil our commitment towards the saviours of the nation,” said Dr Amandeep Aggarwal, chairman, action committee-cum-legal cell, IMA Punjab. Nirbhay had termed his life as “hell”, given that he needed the help of his wife Anguri Devi and children with every small thing since 2003.

“I received a phone call from doctors, who asked me to come to Sangrur for medical checkup. I was examined by a surgeon there on Friday. They gave me medicines and other required material for the treatment of wounds,” Nirbhay said.

He claimed that his pension had increased to ₹16,000 three years ago but the amount was not enough as his children were pursuing education in private institutes and he had to spend ₹6,000 on medicines per month.

According to family members, they have no property. As Nirbhay needs someone for his assistance all the time, his wife is not able to take up any job.

“We have given medicines for three months, but the association will also assist him in future so that he may save some money from medical treatment,” Dr Aggarwal added.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 16:06 IST