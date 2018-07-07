Punjab Pollution Control Board comes up with plan for plastic waste management

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), in collaboration with the Thapar University and the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), has developed a new technique to produce pyrolysis oil (bio-oil) from multilayered plastic waste.

Multilayered plastic waste, including chips, biscuit, chocolate, and toffee wrappers, and other packed material, cannot be recycled and become a major cause of pollution as they choke drains and sewer lines.

PPCB chairman Kahan Singh Pannu said that the Board has offered to purchase this multilayered plastic waste for ₹10 per kilogram from the ragpickers. The money will be paid through registered society or plastic waste management society, which have been constituted in coordination with multinational food processing companies.

“The societies will be responsible for managing such waste,”the PPCB chairman said.

Pannu said that the multilayered plastic waste is generally coloured packing material which is a combination of plastic and aluminium.

“The ragpickers did not pick the multilayered plastic waste as it is light weight and cannot be recycled. The society will now pay ragpickers to collect the same, buy it from them and use it to produce pyrolysis oil at a unit set up in Mandi Gobindgarh,” he said.

He added that the plan will be implemented in Fatehgarh Sahib district on trial-basis, with an aim to make it first multilayered plastic-free district in the state.

“Pyrolysis oil is the end product of waste plastic and can be used as an industrial fuel in furnaces and the remaining pieces of multilayered waste can be used in construction of roads. A meeting has been set up with officials of the departments concerned to discuss the strategy,” Pannu said.

The PPCB chairman has directed the municipal councils in the district to actively participate in the drive, and get the multilayered plastic waste collected from the drains nad other areas.

The project will also help the ragpickers in improving their financial conditions, Pannu said.

Fatehgarh Sahib deputy commissioner (DC) Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar has assured to extend all possible assistance to the PPCB to make the project a success.