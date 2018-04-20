Punjab SP booked for illegally obtaining call details of Ferozepur man

A superintendent of police-rank officer Raj Balwinder Singh Marar has been booked for misusing his official position to illegally obtain call record details of a Ferozepur man during his posting as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) at Kharar in 2014.

Marar is a son of a former Muktsar MLA Sukhdarshan Singh Marar and is presently posted as deputy commandant, 30 battalion, Chandigarh. It is alleged that in a bid to help his Muktsar-based friend in a marital dispute case, Marar procured the call details of Varinder Pal Singh of Ferozepur.

Marar wrote to Mohali SSP that his office needed Varinder’s call details in a case of dacoity, which took place under the Kharar police jurisdiction in 2014.

Though Varinder was not linked to the case, Marar procured the call details and provided the same to his friend. The matter came to Varinder’s knowledge after Marar’s friend attached the call details as an evidence with his application submitted in the marital dispute case of his son with Varinder’s daughter, alleging that Varinder was in touch some senior police officials, who were helping him in settling the case.

As a special investigation team (SIT) was already formed by the high court to investigate the marital dispute case, Varinder moved an application with the SIT that his call detail records were accessed illegally. Following this, the additional director general of police (ADGP), bureau of Investigation, recommended registration of an FIR against Marar.

“The statement of ASI Deep Singh shows that call records were not required in the probe,” the FIR reads.

Following the directions of the ADGP, the Kharar police on April 13 registered an open FIR under Section 13 (1)(d)(iii) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Section 72 of Information Technology (IT) Act and 120b of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On Tuesday, Marar’s name was included in the FIR. Marar was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.