Punjabi University faces tough time trying to pacify students

The deadlock between the Punjabi University authorities and students continues in Patiala on Friday. The crisis has deepened as the varsity authorities are facing a tough time trying to convince the students to end their protest and take back the demand of round-the-clock hostel entry for girls.

Thursday night’s incident in which the girl students barged out of the Amrita Shergill hostel by breaking the main gate has further aggravated the situation. The students, under the banner of Democratic Students’ Union (DSO) are sitting on a protest outside vice-chancellor (V-C) Prof BS Ghuman’s office since past 19 days, demanding round-the-clock hostel entry for girls.

This pandemonium on campus has raised questions over the discipline, security arrangements and crisis management skills of the varsity officials, including the V-C.In addition, the academics have gone for a toss in the past few days.

Despite holding multiple meetings with the protesters, the university officials have failed to break the ice. In the past fortnight, the university has assured the protesting students of fulfilling their demands. The university has even agreed to extend the hostel entry for girl students from 8pm to 9pm, but students are adamant over round-the-clock entry demand.

A senior official, pleading anonymity, said that they have tried their best to build a consensus with students over the issue, but the protesters have refused to acknowledge their viewpoint.

“Thursday’s incident was unfortunate. The students are clearly violating the norms. Since we are their custodians, their safety, irrespective of the gender, is our responsibility,” another official said.

The university has suggested to hold a dialogue between the student unions, officials and parents over the demand. However, the protestors have refused to include parents in the varsity affairs.

Registrar Manjit Singh said that they will hold a meeting with the students. “We want to resolve the issue so as to streamline the university’s working,” he said.

Punjabi department’s associate professor Surjit Singh, who is openly backing the students, said that the university should resolve the issue logically and allow round-the-clock hostel entry for a segment of students, including research scholars and JRF-qualified students, who are paying home rent to the institution.

Past Incidents

The university has faced such crisis after 15 years. The students and teachers had come face-to-face at this scale in 2002, when violent protests had erupted against the then V-C Jasbir Singh Ahluwalia.

The university had rusticated three top student union leaders and banned their entry into the campus.

In 2014, at least 15 people were injured when police had resorted to lathi charge during protests by students. The students were demanding roll back of fee hike besides seeking construction of more hostels, opening of new canteens, and improving quality of food in the campus cafeterias.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 14:52 IST