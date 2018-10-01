Rape case against Punjab AIG: Victim’s statement recorded, medical conducted

Three days after additional inspector general (AIG, crime) Ranbir Singh Uppal was booked for allegedly raping and intimidating a 28-year-old law student of an Amritsar college, police on Monday conducted the victim’s medical examination and recorded her statement.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Lakhbir Singh said: “A board of doctors was constituted to conduct the victim’s medical examination. She approached us on Monday morning and her medical examination has been done in Government Medical College, Amritsar. After this, her statement was recorded in presence of a duty magistrate in an Amritsar court.”

Uppal is still on the run. On Saturday, police issued a lookout circular against the AIG apprehending that he might flee the country. “Raids are being conducted to arrest Uppal,” said the ADCP.

The AIG was booked on Friday under Sections 376 (rape), 376 D (rape by one or more persons), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-C (voyeurism), 506 (criminal intimidation), 498 (enticing a married woman with criminal intent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms Act and Information Technology Act, 2000, on the 28-year-old woman’s complaint.

The AIG was trying to get anticipatory bail, said a senior police official requesting anonymity.

Police had also included names of two of Uppal’s friends, Jaskaran Singh and Parminder Singh, in the first information report (FIR).

The complainant, who is the mother of a six-year-old boy, alleged that Uppal, posted in Chandigarh, was sexually harassing her for the past four months. She also made public the recordings of her conversation and WhatsApp chats with Uppal.

She had lodged a complaint with the Amritsar cantonment police on September 17 and also called the police helpline number 181 the next day.

Commissioner of police SS Srivastava forwarded the complaint to the office of Punjab director general of police and a probe was marked to inspector general (IG-crime and women) Vibhu Raj, who recommended that a case be registered against Uppal.

