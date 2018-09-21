Re-polling at 53 booths in 8 districts today

Amid reports and allegations of booth capturing and other irregularities during the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections, the Punjab State Election Commission on Thursday ordered re-polling at 53 polling booths in eight districts.

The re-polling will be held from 8am to 4pm on Friday.

Of these polling booths, 36 are in Muktsar, eight in Amritsar, two each in Patiala, Bathinda and Ludhiana and one each in Moga, Fazilka and Faridkot districts, an official spokesperson said in a statement.

The poll panel orders came a day after opposition parties cried foul about large-scale booth capturing, rigging and violence during the rural elections in the state. Both the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have accused the election commission of being a mute spectator to irregularities committed by the ruling Congress during the poll process.

In Muktsar district, re-polling has been ordered at Sangudhon, Chak Madrasa, Lakhewali, Midda, Bhagwanpura, Danewala, Aspal, Babania, Piuri, Tharajwala, Giljewala, Kangan Khera, Mandi Kilianwali, Bhitiwala, Mehna, Mann, Bhagu and Lal Bai. In Amritsar, polling booths where repolling will be held are located at Gaggo Mahal, Kot Khaira, Rasulpur Khurad, Kartar Singh Nagar, Bulara, Saran and Singhpura.

Akalis protest in Bathinda against ‘poll rigging’

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday held a protest against alleged booth capturing by Congress workers during the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections on Wednesday.

Led by former minister Sikander Singh Maluka, SAD workers protested outside the district administrative complex and submitted a memorandum to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh and deputy commissioner Praneet.

Maluka said the Congress workers unleashed terror in the Rampura Phul assembly segment and resorted to booth capturing for their party candidates. He said the police personnel helped the Congress workers instead of acting against them.

SAD has alleged booth capturing at Kangar, Salabatpura and Bhai Rupa villages and also blamed the Congress for taking away ballot box from a polling booth at Dayalpura Mirza village near Rampura Phul. The party claimed that Congress workers also fired on its men at Dullewala village. The Congress has denied all the allegations.

The state election commission has ordered re-polling at two booths in the district.

Re-polling will be held on September 21 at booth number 17 at Dayalpura Mirza village where some persons took away two ballot boxes (one each of zila parishad and block samiti) and setting them on fire and booth number 46 at Ratangarh Kanakwal village in Talwandi Sabo block.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 09:59 IST