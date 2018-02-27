Repoll in Ludhiana: Two booths of ward number 44 see 68% voting

Repolling in two booths of ward number 44 for the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections passed off peacefully on Monday.

The State Election Commission on Sunday had ordered repolling at booth number 2 and 3 at Ram Lal Bhasin Public School and Senior Citizens’ Bhawan, Dugri, respectively, after the number of votes were found to be more than the number of voters’ signatures.

Though it was a working day, voters turned up in large numbers at both the booths, taking the poll percentage to 68%. While booth number 2 saw 72.43% voting, 65.69% voters turned up at booth number 3.

Supporters of various parties gathered outside the polling stations, but no major incident was reported.

Congress MLAs Kuldeep Vaid, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sanjay Talwar and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president and Atam Nagar MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains were present during the voting process.

Poll officials taking away the EVM machines after polling ended on Monday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

As many as 486 of the 671 votes were polled at booth number 2. Booth number 3 saw 649 of total 988 votes being polled.

Harkaran Singh Vaid, son of Congress MLA from Gill constituency Kuldeep Singh Vaid, is in the fray from the ward on a Congress ticket, while the SAD has fielded Meetpal Singh Dugri. Jai Prakash Mittal, son of former MLA Prem Mittal, is contesting on an LIP ticket. Besides, there are seven independent candidates.

SAD candidate Dugri had previously alleged large-scale hooliganism and booth capturing by Congress on Saturday, the day of polling.

Refuting the allegations, MLA Vaid said it was a mistake at the presiding officer’s end that caused a mismatch in the voters’ record, adding that the Congress believed in fair elections.

Expressing satisfaction over the security arrangements on Monday, LIP candidate Jai Krishan Mittal said voting was carried out peacefully and the administration did a good job on Monday in comparison to Saturday.

Sub head: LIP’s defamatory hoardings rile up Congress workers

The LIP supporters set up hoardings outside the booths claiming repoll was ordered due to booth capturing by Congress on February 24, drawing the ire of Congress workers.

Congress activists objected to the hoardings that also claimed the State Election Commission had admitted to booth capturing by Congress, prompting cops at the scene to intervene, following which the hoardings were removed.

Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid said the allegations were derogatory and baseless. On the other hand, LIP supporters said they only highlighted what people saw on Saturday.

Glitch in live CCTV streaming

Supporters of various parties, besides SAD district president Ranjit Dhillon, gathered outside the strongroom established at Kundan Vidya Mandir on Sunday night, after live screening of the strongroom’s CCTV surveillance stopped due to a glitch.

Jaswinder Singh Khalsa from LIP said one of the doors of the strongroom was also not sealed.

Dhillon said they raised the issues with returning officer Navraj Singh Brar, who got the lock sealed and CCTV surveillance resumed.

Independent candidate alleges manhandling

Independent candidate Charanjit Jasraj alleged that some Congress supporters pushed him and misbehaved with him inside booth number 2, a few minutes after voting began. He complained about it to the cops, following which the Congress supporters dispersed, and he also left for booth number 3 to avoid further commotion.