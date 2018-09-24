Resolve Kartarpur corridor issue expeditiously: Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has urged the Centre to expeditiously resolve the issue of the opening up of the Kartarpur corridor.

“This is a bilateral issue and needs active engagement of India and Pakistan,” the CM said, adding that he had met both the Prime Minister and the foreign minister with the request to take up the issue with Pakistan.

“I had even raised this issue on my visit to the neighbouring country during my previous stint as the CM. This issue is of enormous signifiance to the Sikh Sangat,” he added.

In response to a query, he said, “The government is fully geared to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of the first Sikh Guru. The executive committee set up to monitor the progress of the commemoration of this mega event had already finalised the development works to be executed in the historic towns of Sultanpur Lodhi and Dera Baba Nanak.”

He added that on his request, the Centre had formed a national committee that the Union home minister is chairing.

The CM described the landslide victory of Congress party in the zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls as an acknowledgement of the people’s trust and confidence in its development-oriented policies.

