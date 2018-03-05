Royalty row: Local Punjab court issues summons to wrestler Khali

A Gidderbaha court has issued summons to wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, also known as “The Great Khali”, after Vinit Kumar Bansal, co-author of Khali’s biography “The Man Who Became Great Khali” accused Khali of signing a contract with a company without paying him any royalty. Khali has been asked to appear in the court on April 2.

“In 2015, Khali approached me to write a book on him. I took leave from bank and spent 20 hours a day with him and worked very hard to write the book. We signed an agreement that any profit from the book will be shared in 70:30 ratio, 70% to Khali and 30% will be mine,” said Bansal.

“Now, Khali has signed an agreement with a company that will make a movie on him. I had asked Khali to show the agreement that he has signed with the company, but he refused. As per our agreement, I want my appropriate shares of interest in the earnings that will be made from the biopic as well as due acknowledgement of my work as main source of inspiration of the movie” he said.

Don’t miss | The Great Khali’s final move: Desi-style WWE via a village in Punjab

The book “The Man Who Became Great Khali” was written by Dalip Singh Rana and Vinit K Bansal and published by Penguin India in 2017. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput, who had earlier played MS Dhoni in his biopic, will play the role Khali in his biopic. Born in Tohana of Haryana, Bansal is working in Gidderbaha branch of SBI in Muktsar.

Khali could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.