Rs 7 lakh highest package; Infosys selects 59 students from Chandigarh college

The highest salary package offer received by a student at the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET) this year has been Rs 7 lakh. However, last year the highest package was Rs 8 lakh.

The students of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) have bagged the most number of offers this time. Out of 61 CSE students who showed interest, 51 have got job offers and 25 getting offers from two firms.

Notwithstanding the highest offer being less this year as compared to previous year, the average salary package at Rs 4.7 lakh has gone up by Rs 30,000, according to the figures of the college authorities.

The main recruiters for 2018 batch were IT giant Infosys Technologies, Quark Xpress, Gemini Solutions, uTrade Solutions, Ernst and Young, Smarter Codes, among others.

Smarter codes offered the highest package — Rs 7 lakh — to a Computer Science student.

According to the sources, Infosys Ltd. has selected 59 students from CCET this year so far. The average salary package per annum for 2018 batch is Rs 4.7 lakh, which has shown an increase by Rs 30,000 as compared with previous year.

The officials of the placement cell, CCET, said this year, the computer science engineering students, followed by Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) students are heading towards 100% placement.

“Our 25 students of computer science are having two or more offers in their hands. Placement of mechanical students in core has increased by the visit of reputed companies like SML ISUZU, Godrej, Adani Gas and Denso. Five students of mechanical stream are placed with two companies,” the official added.

Sunil K Singh, dean, training and placement, CCET, said, “Coming down to Rs 7 lakh does not mean that the package has been downgraded. Some companies are still in the pipeline for the placement of 2018 passing batch. We are expecting a good response this year as well.”

He added, “As per my knowledge, 625 students from across the region had taken the test for Infosys, out of which 127 were selected and out of 127, 59 students are from our college. Last year, Infosys had selected 44 of our students.”

“Like previous years, many students have secured good ranks in CAT and GATE exams for pursuing higher studies at Indian Institute of Managements and Indian Institute of Technologies. The training and placement cell in coordination with other departments has been active in inviting experts from various industries for guest lectures and organising personality developments workshops to groom the students,” said Singh.