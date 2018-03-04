Rs 80-crore dispute: Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s lawyer, aides booked

The Panchkula police on Saturday booked 40 people, including rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s lawyer SK Garg Narwana, his associates and two dera functionaries for cheating and extortion in connection with a multicrore land dispute case in Kishanpura village near Peer Muchalla in Zirakpur.

Zirakpur municipal council (MC) president Kulwant Singh Sohi and councillor Davinder Singh have also been named as accused along with dera’s Panchkula in-charge Chamkaur Singh and another dera functionary from Dera Bassi. Chamkaur is also charged as the main conspirator in several cases related to dera violence in Panchkula.

The case under Sections 383 (extortion), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered on the complaint of Panchkula-based builder Ajay Sehgal, who owns Chandigarh Colonisers Private Limited that has its registered office in Sector 3 here. He claimed the market value of the disputed land is Rs 80 crore and the accused tried to take it away from him through pressure and conspiracy.

Facts MC chief’s role

Zirakpur MC president Kulwant Sohi was booked for fraud and criminal conspiracy as the complainant alleged he was involved in selling a part of the land he bought in 2004. However, Sohi claimed innocence. He said he was just a witness in the sale deed and had no role in the sale or purchase of the land.

Case dates back to 2004

According to the FIR, Sehgal purchased 12.5-acre land in 2004 from Jalandhar-based Gurbhajan Singh and Delhi-based Pearl Infrastructure Projects Pvt Ltd to construct a housing society. The land was adjoining seven acres he already owned.

After he launched his project by the name of Opera Garden, he found that ownership of six-acre land was disputed, for which a civil suit was pending in the court of Dera Bassi civil judge.

Later, the complainant realised that the original land owners, including those involved in the civil dispute, transferred their ownership rights to Diwan Bal Krishan and his family members, who are Narwana’s associates.

Sehgal alleged that he challenged the decree in the Punjab and Haryana high court but lost the case because he was not made a party in the litigation in a lower court due to alleged connivance of all parties involved in the matter.

‘Threatened by dera men’

Sehgal alleged Dera Sacha Sauda’s Panchkula head Chamkaur Singh and another dera man from Dera Bassi, Ram Murti, approached him and told him that Narwana was a silent partner in the land along with Bal Krishan. They claimed they could settle the dispute with intervention of dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim as Narwana was his counsel.

According to the complainant, Sehgal met Narwana on the dera chief’s advice, who proposed that he can settle the dispute if possession of the disputed six acres of land was given to Bal Krishan for free. Sehgal didn’t agree to it.

The complainant alleged he was continuously pressurised by Murti and Chamkaur to sign the agreement prepared by Narwana. This, he said, affected his health and mental peace and he finally signed the agreement with Narwana’s associates. He said due to the agreement, he had to face massive financial losses and unnecessary litigations.

Also, Narwana allegedly didn’t give him a copy of the agreement and Ram Murti demanded Rs 50 lakh for it. Chamkaur Singh also pressurised him to donate a flat from his project that was later registered in the dera’s name, the FIR states.

Sector-5 station house officer (SHO) Karambir Singh said police are gathering documents relating to the disputed land for taking further action. Narwana could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.