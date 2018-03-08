SAD to gherao Punjab assembly over non-fulfilment of poll promises

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to gherao the Punjab on March 20 to protest against the Congress government’s over non-fulfilment of its poll promises, especially those related to farmers, farm labour and the poorer sections of society.

Announcing this, SAD senior vice-president and spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said that party president Sukhbir Singh Badal has convened a meeting of party MLAs, ex-MLAs and district presidents on March 14 to discuss the preparations for the protest to be held on the opening day of the budget session of the state assembly.

“The SAD will not let the government run away from the promises it made to farmers and farm labour about farm loan and force it to fulfil promises or quit,” he said.

RESOLUTION AGAINST JUSTICE RANJIT SINGH PANEL

The party also passed a resolution rejecting the Justice Ranjit Singh Inquiry Commission formed by the state government to probe sacrilege incidents of Guru Granth Sahib.

The resolution was passed at a “Pol Khol” rally held at Koom Kalan, 20km from Ludhiana, in presence of Sukhbir and other senior leaders of the party.

Moving the resolution, SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the party would cooperate with any commission headed by a Supreme Court judge and alleged that Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) was biased against the Akali Dal.