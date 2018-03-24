SGPC writes to Sushma Swaraj on building of chemical plant near Australia gurdwara

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Gobind Singh Longowal, on Friday, wrote a letter to Union minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj seeking her intervention in stopping the planned construction of a gurdwara in Australia. Such a building is planned near Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Griffith city of Australia.

In the letter, Longowal has appealed to the minister to speak with the Australian government to prevent the construction. “If the plant is established, it does not only hit the environment of the area, but also inject harmful chemicals into the ground water and air thereby causing the pollution,” he says, adding that Jaswinder Singh, the chief of the gurdwara management there, had made them aware of efforts to establish the mixing plant of chemical fertilisers.