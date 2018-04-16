Sidhu road rage case: 30 years on, victim’s family hopes for justice

The family of Gurnam Singh, who lost his life 30 years ago in a road rage incident involving cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, is hopeful that the Supreme Court will finally deliver justice to them.

The family lives at Ghalori village on the outskirts of Patiala.

Gurnam’s son Narvedinder Singh (50) said the entire family was waiting for justice after a long wait for 30 years. Sidhu’s friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu was also involved in the incident and is a co-accused in the case.

“The issue is becoming political, but no one can imagine the agony and pain our family went through. Had the incident on Mall Road, Patiala, in 1988 not taken place, I would have lived with my father for many more years,” said Narvedinder.

Gurnam was declared brought dead at hospital after Sidhu and Sandhu had a scuffle with him.

Referring to Sidhu, Narvedinder said, “We have lost the head of our family to a cold-blooded murder in broad daylight. We are victims of the fury of a rich and powerful person. The system has rubbed salt on our wounds as he has been enjoying one political position after another and is roaming freely, making a mockery of our helplessness. He openly accepted his crime on national television shows. Instead of expressing remorse, he is challenging us to prove charges in the court.”

Sidhu was acquitted in the case by a Patiala trial court and an appeal was filed in 2006 in the Punjab and Haryana high court, which convicted Sidhu for culpable homicide. Sidhu, who was then Amritsar MP, had approached the Supreme Court that stayed his sentence. The SC has taken up the case for final order.

“We hope that both Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh will stand by us on humanitarian grounds and for justice,” he said.

Sidhu could not be reached for comments.