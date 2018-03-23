Sikh activist’s suicide: Heavy police deployment around Khalsa’s village ahead of meeting

Heavy Haryana Police deployment was observed ahead of a crucial meeting between family of Gurbaksh Singh Khalsa and Sikh leaders regarding cremation of the Sikh activist in Thaska Ali village on Friday.

Khalsa has committed suicide by jumping from a water tank on March 20. Police check posts have cropped up on all roads leading to his village. Police are not allowing anyone to enter the village without verification.

The Sikh activist’s family is accusing police of misusing its power and stopping people who want to participate in the meeting at his residence.

“Police is treating us like terrorists and our relatives, who are coming from different parts of Haryana and Punjab, are being harassed, ” Gurpal Singh, Khalsa's nephew, said.

Kurukshetra SP Abhishek Garg, who was also present at a check post said,”We are taking precautionary measures to avoid entry of anti-social elements in the village”.

Garg said maintaining peace was a priority of the police and that people were being allowed to enter the village after verification.