Khalsa suicide: Don’t want murder FIR, book cops for abetment to suicide, say kin

Two days after Sikh activist Gurbaksh Singh Khalsa died after jumping off a water tank in his native village Thaska Ali, his family members refused to cremate his body demanding suspension of two station house officers (SHOs) and registration of FIR against them under abetment to suicide (Section 306 of IPC) charges.

However, the police have already registered an FIR under Section 302 (murder) against unknown policemen.

But the family members alleged that the police have deliberately registered the case under murder charges, whereas in their complaint they had alleged that cops had provoked Khalsa to jump to death.

Even on Wednesday evening, Kurukshetra additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Dharamvir Singh had said the FIR was registered under Section 306 of IPC.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Khalsa’s elder brother Jarnail Singh, who has filed the complaint with the police, said, “In our complaint, we did not mention that the policemen killed him, but they provoked him to jump by threatening to bring him down forcibly”.

“But to protect the Jhansa SHO and the Ismailabad SHO, who were present in the village at the time of incident, the police registered FIR under Section 302, as the murder charged cannot be proved in the court”, he added.

‘Khalsa just wanted to sit on hunger strike’

Khalsa’s son Jhujhar Singh said his father did not want to commit suicide, but he wanted to sit on a hunger strike at the water tank to demand release of Sikh prisoners, who have completed their sentences.

“My father did not want to commit suicide, but he was forced to jump off the water tank by the police,” he added.

The family members also alleged that the police did not make the required arrangements to save his life. “There was no ambulance and he was taken to hospital in an ordinary police vehicle,” he added.

No involvement of cops in his suicide, says SP

However, Kurukshetra superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Garg refuted the allegations about police negligence and said, “It was a clear case of suicide but we still filed FIR under Section 302 of IPC as per the complaint of family members. Further investigations are on.”

On why the case was not registered under abetment to suicide charges as demanded by the family members, he said, “This is a matter of investigation.”

About the family’s demand for action against two SHOs, he said, “There is no evidence to prove their involvement in the suicide case”.

Sikh activists meet family members

Meanwhile, leaders of various Sikh outfits from Punjab, including Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Dal Khalsa and Akali Dal (1920), came to meet Khalsa’s family members and demanded action against the cops.

“We just want justice for Gurbaksh and his family members that is why we are here today,” said SAD (Amritsar) leader Mahender Pal Singh.

‘To decide on cremation today’

Meanwhile, Khalsa family members and Sikh leaders said they have decided not to cremate the body on Thursday and a meeting of community members has been called at 3 pm at his village on Friday to take the final decision in this regard. Khalsa’s body has been kept in a freezer at his residence.