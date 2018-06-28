Sikh lawyer appointed judicial commissioner of Singapore’s apex court

Dedar Singh Gill, a prominent Indian-origin intellectual property lawyer in Singapore has been appointed as a judicial commissioner of Singapore’s Supreme Court, the government said.

Gill, 59, has been appointed by President Halimah Yacob as the apex court’s judicial commissioner for a period of two years. Gill will be sworn in on August 3 and his appointment will be for a period of two years, a statement from the Prime Minister’s office said on Wednesday.

A graduate of National University of Singapore (1983), Gill was previously managing director of intellectual property department of the law firm Drew and Napier LLC, where he spent most of his career since graduation.

A lawyer with over 30 years of experience, he is one of Singapore’s top intellectual property (IP) litigators, representing corporate clients who are household names.

He is former president of the Asian Patent Attorneys Association (Singapore Group) and was also appointed as deputy president of the Copyright Tribunal.

He is also a member of the Law Society of Singapore, the Singapore Academy of Law and the International Trademark Association. He will be the fourth judicial commissioner to be appointed since February.

With Gill’s appointment, the Supreme Court, headed by Indian-origin Chief Justice Sundresh Menon, will now have a total of 21 judges.

Davinder Singh, executive chairman of Drew and Napier, while talking about his departure, said, “While Gill’s departure will be a great and irreplaceable loss to the firm, his appointment to the Supreme Court will forever remain a matter of immense pride for Drew and Napier.”

“ I am confident that he will serve the country with distinction by enriching our jurisprudence with his sharp mind and wisdom,” Singh was quoted as saying in the Strait Times.