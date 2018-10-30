SIT arrests 3 dera followers in Moga sacrilege case

The special investigation team (SIT) of Punjab Police led by deputy inspector general (DIG), Ludhiana range, Ranbir Singh Khatra, arrested three Dera Sacha Sauda followers on Monday in the Moga sacrilege case.

On November 4, 2015, torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib were found scattered on the streets of Malke village in Moga district, triggering statewide tension. The case under Sections 295A (intended to outrage religious feelings) and 295 (intent to insult the religion) was registered against unidentified persons at the Samalsar police station in Moga.

The accused have been identified as Prithi Singh, member of the dera state committee and a resident of Baghapurana in Moga district, Mithu Singh and Ramandeep Singh, both resident of Malke village in Moga.

A local court has remanded the accused in three-day police custody. They will be again produced in the court on November 2.

The SIT has also recovered a motorcycle used in the crime. Sources privy to the investigation said Prithi got directions from dera functionaries to scatter pages of Guru Granth Sahib and he further deputed Ramandeep and Mithu for the task.

Prithi has also been booked for vandalism after violence broke out in the state on August 25, 2017, a day when a Panchkula CBI court convicted dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. Mithu is dera’s Malke-based leader while Ramandeep is his confidant.

Khatra confirmed the arrests and said investigations were on.

The SIT got “vital clues” about the involvement of dera followers in the case during interrogation of Pirthi in the Bargari sacrilege incident. He was brought on production warrants from the Sangrur jail and his questioning concluded on Sunday.

