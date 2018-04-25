Trespass plaint filed against Ludhiana MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and MLA from Ludhiana’s Atam Nagar constituency, Simarjeet Singh Bains, faces trouble after assistant passport officer at the city’s Passport Seva Kendra filed a police complaint, accusing him of trespass.

The officer, Yashpal, has submitted the complaint to police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill. According to the complaint, Bains, with his armed gunmen and 10-15 supporters, ‘trespassed on the centre about 12.50pm on August 29, 2017, and that too without any permission or prior appointment’. It was not immediately clear that why the complaint was being filed after the delay.

The officer has alleged that Bains and his supporters started making videos with their mobile phone, spreading panic and leading to applicants fleeing the premises. When contacted, police commissioner Gill said, “A complaint has been received. We have started investigation.”

Bains could not be contacted despite repeated attempts as his phone remained switched off.