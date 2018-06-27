UT students gear up as CBSE Class 10 compartment exams to start from July 16

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for Class 10 compartment exams. The exams will be conducted over a period of nine days, from July 16 to July 24.

Total 17,873 students appeared for CBSE Class 10 exams from Chandigarh this year. Of these, 10,890 were from government schools, of which 4,308 got compartment, while 6,983 were from private schools, of which 601 either failed or got compartment.

Exam for each subject will be held from 10.30am to 1.30pm, barring a few subjects like Foundation of IT, which will be conducted for two and a half hours, and Dynamics of retailing, IT, Introduction to financial market, Introduction to tourism, Beauty and wellness, and Basic agriculture and food production, which will be conducted for a duration of two hours. The result of these examinations is likely to be declared by the third week of August, says the notice released along with the datesheet at the office of controller of examinations KK Choudhury.

For further information, students can visit http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/index.html

Time for UT schools to gear up

The UT education department received a lot of flak for poor show of government schools in Class 10 board exams. More than 50% of the government school students who took the exam failed to clear them. The pass percentage of government schools plummeted from last year’s 94.7% to 48.51% this year, while that of private schools came down to 91.4% this year from last year’s 98%.

Remedial classes are on in various government schools across the city to provide extra academic help to weak students especially those who have got a compartment in the exams. Initially, the education department decided to conduct these classes only during summer vacations but now it wants to extend these classes beyond the summer vacations. The proposal has been sent to the education secretary for approval. If the proposal goes through, then government schools in the city will be working overtime by an hour come July to help the weak students.

Class 12 datesheet also released

The CBSE has also released the datesheet for Class 12 compartment exams. Exams for all the subjects will be held on July 16 (Monday) from 10.30am. The duration of each exam will depend on the subject.