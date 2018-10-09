V-C for heritage, not central, status for Panjab University

Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar is not in favour of pursuing the case for central status for the university.

He will rather make a pitch for getting the heritage status for the institution that originated in 1882 and was re-established in post-Independence India in 1947.

Kumar expressed these views during a meeting with Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) and senior university officials on Monday, according to sources privy to the proceedings.

This is the first time that a V-C has aired his disinclination toward the central status, a demand that has long been raised by the university teachers and its governing bodies, both Senate and Syndicate.

‘Political issue’

Sources said Kumar believed that the central status is a political issue here as Punjab would never accord it assent as it has long been staking claim on Chandigarh as the state’s capital.

Also, PUTA informed that the Union ministry of human resource and development (MHRD) was unwilling for giving central status to any more institutions.

The V-C, however, assured to work for getting the heritage status for the university known to be one of the oldest institutions.

Panel formed

To take the issue forward, PUTA has formed a panel that will submit a report to the V-C soon. “Heritage status would mean that the varsity will get additional funds,” said PUTA president Rajesh Gill.

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, the heritage tag will get university an extra grant of ₹10 crore, subject to availability of funds.

The university will have the freedom to use the grant for heritage works and renovation.

Today’s meeting also discussed the issues related to implementation of the 7th pay commission, CAS promotions, PhD increments, housing, sanctioning of lifts, 300-day leave encashment, old pension scheme, counting of past service and renovation of buildings.

“The V-C was very positive and showed full support,” Gill added.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 10:42 IST