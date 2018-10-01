Wanted for deserting wife, NRI detained at Delhi airport; handed over to Punjab Police

The NRI, Gurmeet Singh, wanted for deserting his wife, was detained at the Delhi airport on Monday when he was about to take a flight to Germany.

The Delhi airport authorities alerted the cops that Gurmeet Singh was trying to leave India even as his passport stood suspended, after which he was handed over to the Patiala police. Gurmeet’s passport was suspended on Monday itself and his last-minute bid to leave India was foiled.

Had it not been for the suspended passport and the alert officials at the Delhi airport, Pritpal Kaur from Samana would have been among thousands of women who endlessly wait for justice after being deserted by their NRI husbands.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Pritpal Kaur said she got married to Gurmeet Singh, a chef in Germany, in January 2011.

“‘After about a month, he left for Germany and then kept on visiting India on and off. I conceived meanwhile and was blessed with a son in 2012. And then I discovered that he was already married in Germany to a white woman and was having kids from that wedlock,” Pritpal said.

“I was ousted of my in-laws house and what followed was physical abuse and emotional torture in the name of compromise. He dodged the police and he left for Germany in 2015 never to call up again.”

Pritpal recently got to know that Gurmeet has entered India through Nepal and subsequently a look-out circular was issued against him.

Deputy passport officer Amit Kumar Rawat said it was only on Monday that they suspended Gurmeet’s passport. “Since the information regarding suspended passports reflects everywhere, Gurmeet’s attempt to flee was foiled at the Delhi airport. He has been arrested by Patiala police since a criminal case is pending against him,” said Rawat.

The Regional Passport Office (RPO) here has now started writing to the respective embassies of the NRIs who are wanted for deserting their wives. The passport authorities shall also soon start informing employers of the said NRIs about the suspension of their passports. The deputy RPO said that the aim is to get these NRIs deported.

The RPO here had started this spree of suspending passports of these runaway husbands in June 2018 and have now even started suspension of passports of complainants’ in-laws booked under criminal charges. There are nearly 12,000 such cases pending for action under the RPO Chandigarh, which has jurisdiction over 24 districts in Punjab and Haryana, besides Chandigarh.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 22:55 IST