Weekly off for resident doctors, not to exceed work over 12 hours: PGI

A weekly off for resident doctors, working hours not to exceed 12 hours a day and no duty in emergency during the first month of joining, are a few of the suggestions given by a special committee of Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), which was constituted to reduce stress among doctors.

A five-member committee was constituted in January by deputy director Amitabh Avasthi under the chairmanship of Prof Amod Gupta, ex-dean, PGIMER. The committee suggested measures in order to relieve resident doctors of their stress.

Short term solutions

“The first seven days of the course should have induction programme during which residents are not assigned any clinical duties,” suggested the committee.

The members suggested that residents should not be posted on the emergency duty in their first month of their joining. The working hours should not ‘normally’ exceed 12 hours per day. There should be a ‘weekly off day’ for all residents. These suggestions will be cherished by resident doctors who have been working for at least 24 hours a day and without any weekly off.

“Buddies programme should be started in which residents from the same region, language and cultural background can be put together. Frequent interaction between faculty and residents should be arranged,” is another suggestion.The report also mentions about special attention for recreational activities. A common room equipped with recreational activities and availability of refreshment is another suggestion.

The committee suggested organisation of empathy, communication programme in terms of inspirational talks and group discussions for sharing difficulties faced by residents.

“There should be regular meetings with residents for problem solving and immediate crises helpline to be made available to all residents,” committee suggests. The dean (academic) should monitor all activities conducted by Institute with respect to making favourable and congenial working environment for the residents.

Long term solutions

The committee suggested that efforts should be made for curtailing “unbridled inflow of patients” from surrounding states for maintaining high quality and stress-free environment of the institute.Strength of supporting staff, including nurses, technicians and hospital attendants should be increased and optimum patient -doctor ratio should be maintained. It was also felt that there is a need to increase the strength of residents.

No general care should be provided on the campus of Nehru Hospital, as it should be a superspeciality hospital.

Seek PU’s help for language classes

“A structured compulsory communication programme of 7-14 hours should be planned with help of Panjab University,” mentions the report. Also, to overcome the language barrier, the report has suggested that help of PU may be sought for Hindi/Panjabi language orientation classes for residents who come from the non-Hindi belt of the country.

Recently, a resident doctor had committed suicide and his parents said that he was stressed because he could not understand the language.