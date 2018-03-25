Chandigarh: PGI doctors told to summon security before announcing patient’s death

Taking strict note of manhandling of doctors at its emergency wing, Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) director has told resident doctors to inform security personnel first before breaking the news of a patient’s death to attendants.

Dr Jagat Ram has also ordered a quick-response team (QRT) of 12 security guards to keep an eye on untoward incidents threatening the safety of doctors in the emergency wing. This team will be in addition to the 40-odd security guards posted in the ward.

On the night of March 21, attendants of a 13-year-old critically ill boy created ruckus inside the emergency, hurled abuses at a female doctor and broke a dialysis machine costing Rs 21 lakh, after the doctors could not save the child.

“The boy had end-stage cancer. For three days, the doctors had been informing the father that bone marrow transplant was the only solution, but his family could not afford the expenses. The child died on Wednesday night, following which his family started hurling abuses at the female doctor and broke a machine,” said Dr Sandeep Tula, vice-president, Association of Resident Doctors (ARD).

Attacks on doctors March 21: Attendants hurled abuses, threatened a resident doctor after she could not save a child suffering from end-stage blood cancer

May 2017: A resident doctor was slapped by a patient’s attendant in the emergency medical OPD as the doctor failed to save the patient

August 2016: A resident doctor was manhandled by a patient’s attendant in emergency

Dr Jagat Ram said, “This behaviour is highly inappropriate and will not be tolerated. The doctors give their best to save lives and do not deserve this treatment by attendants. Moreover, by breaking the machine the family has impacted the treatment of many others. We have filed a police complaint against the family.”

“For their safety, I have told all resident doctors working in the emergency to inform the QRT before informing attendants about the death of a patient. They should be extra cautious in case they sense that the attendants are going to create nuisance,”the director added.

While no written orders have been passed, head of departments have been verbally told to convey the message to the doctors in their respective wings. “Next week a meeting of resident doctors, representatives of hospital administration and security wing will be called to finalise the new measures,” a senior administrative officer, not wishing to be named, said.

Dr Sombir Singh, president, ARD, said, “In 2016, the administration had promised to form a QRT. Meetings were held, proposals were made and accepted, and everything was finalised, but till today there is no QRT on ground. What has taken them so long to constitute a team?”

Dr Sandeep Tula said, “The administration make such promises every time. Why did the institute take one day to file a police complaint and that too after the ARD met with the PGI administration?”