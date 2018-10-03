Why Punjab is unhappy with MHA notification on Chandigarh DSP cadre merger with other UTs

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) notification of September 25 bringing the posts of Chandigarh deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) under the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DANIPS) cadre has kicked up a row. Not only Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government, but the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), part of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at Centre, has reacted sharply. Hindustan Times dissects the issue:

MHA notification

With September 25 notification, now DSPs working in Chandigarh will come under the DANIPS cadre, which effectively means that they can be transferred out of Chandigarh to other union territories — Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep and Dadar and Nagar Haveli. No post has been allotted to Punjab and Haryana. The notification also brings down share of Chandigarh DSPs to half (from 17 to nine). The move was prompted by disputes between local officials and instances of insubordination.

What Punjab and Haryana say?

Punjab says Chandigarh is a disputed territory. UT posts are being shared between Punjab and Haryana in the 60:40 ratio since reorganisation. It feels merger will dilute its stake on Chandigarh. Further, similar attempt can be made for civil posts as well.

Politically, it is important for any party in Punjab to oppose any move, which dilutes state’s claim on Chandigarh. That is why the government as well as the Akali Dal have reacted sharply. Haryana government so far has maintained silence.

What is the current scenario?

The post of director general of police (DGP) and deputy inspector general (DIG) of police are filled from Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories cadre (AGMUT cadre). The post of SSP (traffic) is filled from Haryana cadre and post of SSP is filled from Punjab cadre. There are 23 sanctioned posts of DSPs in Chandigarh. There are 11 DSPs from Chandigarh Police Service and 10 from DANIPS.

Was 60:40 ratio followed?

Initially, this ratio was followed as the Union territory did not have its own senior officers. However, in the 1990s when UT’s own officers got promoted, Punjab and Haryana started sending fewer and fewer officers as DSPs to the UT. In the past decade, Punjab and Haryana have not sent officers for this post, barring 2013, when Punjab sent four. Currently, no DSP-rank is on deputation from the two states. Their claims of 60:40 ratio are on papers only.

Setback to Chandigarh Police?

The Chandigarh Police consider it a setback. They claim they had right over all 17 seats. The notification brings down their number from 17 to nine. They are also opposed to their transfer outside Chandigarh.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 09:42 IST