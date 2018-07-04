World Sikh Organisation demands assistance for minorities in Afghanistan

After the killing of 19 persons, mostly Sikhs and Hindus, by the Islamic State terrorists in Afghanistan, the World Sikh Organisation (WSO) has called upon the community in Canada to campaign for the resettlement of these ‘vulnerable minority groups’ in the country.

The WSO said, “The ISIS attack on Afghan Sikhs and Hindus in Jalalabad should not surprise us. It should push us to action.”

The action the apex group has sought includes lobbying Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and members of Parliament for prompt action to assist minorities in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, who served in Afghanistan with the coalition forces, described the attack as a ‘senseless act of terror’, while his Cabinet colleague Navdeep Bains tweeted, “We must always condemn senseless violence targeting innocent civilians.”

WSO asked the community to write to Canadian leadership that the government must recognise Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan as vulnerable minority groups that require immediate Canadian assistance. It also noted the work done by late Alberta legislator Manmeet Bhullar, who had worked on getting nearly 200 Afghan Sikh refugees in India-private sponsorship for potential immigration to Canada. The approval for those applications are still pending.

In the text of a sample letter for members of the community requesting intervention by the Canadian Government, the WSO noted, “Afghan Sikhs and Hindus are a vulnerable minority under siege that is unable to exercise basic human rights and faces overwhelming persecution and threat. Canada has a humanitarian obligation to come to their assistance and as necessary to aid in their evacuation and resettlement. We request that Canada move quickly to help save these vulnerable minority communities.”

While the Canadian Government has not formally reacted to the terror attack, Jagmeet Singh, leader of the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) retweeted party MP Cheryl Hardcastle’s condemnation of the suicide bombing and calling on the government to speak out forcefully in defence of all religious minorities in Afghanistan.