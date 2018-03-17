Year after Lambi contest, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder yet to show up in segment

It has been a year since Capt Amarinder Singh contested from the high-profile assembly seat of Lambi, a traditional bastion of five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, and lost, he has not made even a single visit to the constituency.

Amarinder had lost to his predecessor by a margin of 22,670 votes in what was called a ‘clash of titans’. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jarnail Singh was third. Capt, however, won from the Patiala seat defeating AAP candidate Balbir Singh with a significant margin.

Amarinder’s son Raninder Singh, who presided over his father’s election campaign, had made tall promises to the peasantry.



Badal in public

On the contrary, the senior Badal attends ‘bhog’ ceremonies and other functions in the constituency besides holding occasional public meetings at his Badal village residence. Badal’s team regularly issues his schedule to the local media as the former CM plans occasional visits to Lambi to attend ‘bhogs’.

SAD’s malwa zone senior vice-president Ranjodh Singh said, “The father and son have forgotten Lambi after the elections. They should have at least made a thanksgiving tour as Amarinder secured over 43,000 votes from the segment.”

Voters disappointed

Nasib Kaur, a Dalit voter from Maan village, said, “During the elections, Captain promised us that our pensions will be increased to Rs 2,000 but he hasn’t shown up since, forget about keeping the promises. We are not even getting proper rations under the atta-dal scheme.”

Harmandeep Singh (22) of Tappa Khera village said, “In their (Congress) manifesto, they promised job to every youth. I am jobless after completing my B. Tech degree. Now, the government is wasting our time in the name of job fairs.”

Congress district president Gurmeet Singh Khudian said, “I am working in the area and trying to solve people’s problems. I can’t comment on Captain’s absence.”

AAP’s Jarnail no different

Same is the story is AAP candidate Jarnail Singh who has not visited the segment Lambi after the elections. The AAP had appointed some circle incharges in Lambi recently. When contacted, Jarnail said, “I have visited the constituency several times. There was no need to tell the media about those visits.”