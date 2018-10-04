Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 04, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Youth rapes woman in front of son in Ludhiana

Police said the youth thrashed the woman, who is much older to him, and then raped her in front of her two-year-old son.

punjab Updated: Oct 04, 2018 21:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ludhiana
Ludhiana,Ludhiana district,Sexual assault
Placards during a protest against rape in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)

An unidentified youth allegedly raped a married woman in front of her minor son in Punjab’s Ludhiana district, police said on Thursday.

According to an FIR lodged by the woman, the accused scaled the wall to enter her house in New Kundanpuri on Wednesday night. The youth thrashed the woman, who is much older to him, and then raped her in front of her two-year-old son, a police officer said.

The woman alleged that the accused returned to the victim’s house to commit the crime again, following which she raised an alarm, the officer said.

The neighbours gathered at the spot, but the accused fled by then. They informed her husband, who was not at his home, he said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police are yet to identify the accused, but the woman claimed that she could identify the culprit, he added.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 21:47 IST

tags

more from punjab