156 fresh Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, infection tally reaches 3,518

ranchi

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 18:05 IST

Jharkhand reported 156 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, raising the state’s tally to 3,518, a government bulletin said.

The state now has 1,271 active Covid-19 cases, while 2,224 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

According to the bulletin, the state’s recovery rate stands at 63.21 per cent.

It said 23 people have so far died from the coronavirus in Jharkhand. Out of the total Covid-19 cases, 2,191 are migrants, the bulletin added.