Home / Ranchi / 50 health workers of Bokaro General Hospital quarantined after coming in contact with COVID-19 patient

ranchi Updated: Apr 12, 2020 06:22 IST
Asian News International
Bokaro, Jharkhand
A deserted view of raod during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown against the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in Ranchi.
A deserted view of raod during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown against the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in Ranchi. (ANI)
         

A total of 50 health workers including doctors from Bokaro General Hospital are in quarantine after they came in contact with a COVID-19 patient, according to officials.

The ICU at the hospital will be disinfected and fumigated, said Bokaro Deputy DC Ravi Ranjan Mishra.

Till now there are 17 COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed 7,500 including 6634 active cases, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. So far 652 people have been cured/discharged while 242 deaths have been reported across the country and one person has migrated.

