e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / 9 more test positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand, total rises to 172

9 more test positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand, total rises to 172

Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bhuvnesh Pratap Singh said that the samples of six migrant workers, who had on April 30 returned from Mumbai, on Tuesday tested positive for the disease.

ranchi Updated: May 12, 2020 23:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ranchi
Security personnel stand guard at Hindpirhi locality, one of the coronavirus containment zone, during lockdown, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, India, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Security personnel stand guard at Hindpirhi locality, one of the coronavirus containment zone, during lockdown, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, India, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

Nine more people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to 172, a Covid-19 bulletin said on Tuesday.

Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bhuvnesh Pratap Singh said that the samples of six migrant workers, who had on April 30 returned from Mumbai, on Tuesday tested positive for the disease.

The six hail from Bara village under Khera panchayat of Hazaribag district, the DC said, adding that the six were among 17 migrants who had returned home by a bus, but swab samples of the rest of the migrant workers were negative.

In East Singhbhum district, two people who had returned from Kolkata tested positive for Covid-19. They hail from Chakulia in Ghatsila sub-division of the district, Deputy Commissioner Ravi Shankar Shukla said.

The two were referred to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur, he added.

The two positive cases are the first in the Kolhan division comprising East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts, health officials said.

One more person tested positive for Covid-19 in Giridih district, Giridih district Civil Surgeon Awadhesh Kumar Sinha said.

He said that the migrant labourer had returned home recently from another state.

Now the total number of active novel coronavirus cases in Giridih is four, while one has recovered and has been discharged, according to the Covid-19 bulletin.

In Jharkhand, the total number of Covid-19 active cases is 90, including 39 cases in Ranchi.

In all, 79 people have recovered from the infection, it said.

Two people had died of the disease while one died due to comorbid conditions since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 31 in the state, it said.

tags
top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In