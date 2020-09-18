Covid-19: Jharkhand reports record 78% recovery rate

ranchi

Jharkhand has registered a 78.69% Covid-19 recovery rate that is slightly higher than the national average of 78.60%, according to the state health department’s bulletin on Thursday. The state, where the pandemic has claimed 590 lives, has so far reported 67,100 cases. They include 13,703 active cases and 52,807 recoveries.

Jharkhand has been reporting a steady surge in Covid-19 cases since early July as the state has ramped up testing. Over 1.44 million tests have been conducted in two and a half months. On August 3, the state’s recovery rate dipped to 35.50% from 76.90% on July 2.

RK Jha, a former medicine department head at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, said it is a good sign to see improvement in overall recovery rate. “...the recovery eventually should go up to 94-96% when mortality is 1-2%.”

Jha said the recovery rate is inversely proportional to mortality rate and length of hospital stay suggesting serious and difficult management issues and directly proportional to the number of mild and moderate cases. “It is also influenced favourably by a better understanding of management issues.”

In May and June, when migrants left jobless by the pandemic began returning to the state, the number of active cases was higher than the number of recoveries. The trend changed from mid-June.

On June 14, the state had 900 active cases and 816 recoveries. The next day, the active cases went down to 848 while recoveries climbed to 905. The recoveries were higher than active cases till July 17.