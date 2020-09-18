e-paper
With 96,424 new Covid-19 cases, India's tally surges past 5.2 million

With 96,424 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 5.2 million

The health ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard showed there were 1,017,754 active cases and the country’s death toll has gone up to 84,372.

india Updated: Sep 18, 2020 09:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Health officials collect a nasal swab sample from a woman to test for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Amritsar in this file photo.
Health officials collect a nasal swab sample from a woman to test for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Amritsar in this file photo.(Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)
         

India’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tally surged to 5,214,677 after 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours from across the country, according to the Union health ministry on Friday.

The health ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard showed there were 1,017,754 active cases and the country’s death toll has gone up to 84,372.

Close to half or 48.45% of the active cases of Covid-19 are concentrated in three states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the ministry said on Thursday. Along with Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, these states contribute nearly 60% of the total active cases in the country, it added.

Also read | Moderna shares Covid-19 vaccine trial blueprints, Pfizer follows

According to the health ministry’s dashboard at 8am, 87,472 Covid-19 patients recovered between Thursday and Friday morning. With this, the number of recoveries in India has climbed to 4,112,551 and the recovery rate to 78.86%.

India has recorded more than 82,000 recoveries for three days in a row now and the recovered cases exceed active ones by more than 3 million, according to the ministry’s data.

“These high levels of recovery have resulted in a 100% increase in the number of recovered cases in the past 30 days. Maharashtra (17,559) contributed more than one-fifth of the new recoveries (21.22%) while the States of Andhra Pradesh (10,845), Karnataka (6,580), Uttar Pradesh (6,476) and Tamil Nadu (5,768) contributed 35.87% of the new recoveries,” the health ministry said on Thursday.

Also read | Parliament tweaks testing after 2 more MPs test Covid-19 positive

It added that these states together account for 57.1% of total new recoveries.

Maharashtra accounted for more than 40% of the new deaths related to the coronavirus disease. The following four States of Uttar Pradesh (86), Punjab (78), Andhra Pradesh (64), West Bengal (61) contributed 25.5% of the fatalities in the last 24 hours, the ministry had said on Thursday.

There are more than 30 million coronavirus disease cases worldwide and 944,887 people have succumbed to the viral disease, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Covid-19 data.

