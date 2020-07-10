e-paper
Govt offices, police stations, post offices hit by Covid-19 in Jharkhand

Chief minister (CM) Hemant Soren and several top officials have already quarantined themselves after a Cabinet Minister and a JMM legislator were found infected with the virus.

ranchi Updated: Jul 10, 2020 14:46 IST
Sanjoy Dey
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Health workers in protective gear during a large scale screening of residents in the Hindpirhi coronavirus containment zone in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Health workers in protective gear during a large scale screening of residents in the Hindpirhi coronavirus containment zone in Ranchi, Jharkhand.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

The Covid-19 pandemic is taking its toll on government offices and police stations across the state with the virus now impacting the frontline workers, including policemen, journalists, government officials and politicians.

The CM on Thursday, however, said this won’t hamper any work as citizens of the state can reach out to him with their problems through social media.

Meanwhile, entry of common people has been restricted to three major government office buildings of Jharkhand- the Nepal House, Dornada, Project Building, Dhurwa and the CM’s office-after drinking water and sanitation department minister tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday night.

Attendance at Nepal House and Project Building was also poor on Thursday, while civilians were made to return from these places.

However, department of personal, administrative reforms and Rajbhasa secretary Ajoy Kumar said, “Entry of common people has not been banned to these offices. But, they have to take prior permission from now on from the concerned authority before entering the office building.”

More and more policemen are also testing positive in the state even as more than a dozen police stations in different districts, including five in Ranchi, three in Koderma, two in Hazaribag and one in Jamshedpur have been shut for civilians.

