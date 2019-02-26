Digital tracking of EVMs, VVPATs this Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand

Ranchi:

In a bid to check political controversy over the movement of electronic voting machines (EVMs), which usually erupts after the polling, chief electoral office (CEO), Jharkhand, has decided to track the movement of EVMs and VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) devices from the polling booths to the strong room through GPS system.

“The vehicles to be used for carrying the EVMs and VVPATs will be GPS enabled. With this, we can keep a tab on every second movement of the vehicle from polling booth to the strong room,” said additional chief electoral officer (ACEO), Vinay Kumar Choubey.

The initiative was taken in wake of the election commission of India’s (ECI) guideline. The ECI had asked the state that there should be a real time tracking and monitoring of the movement of EVMs and VVPATs through the GPS-enabled/ Mobile App-based GPS tracking used in vehicles.

Jharkhand has acquired adequate EVMs and VVAPTs for the 2019 parliamentary polls. Chief electoral officer (CEO) L Khiyangate said the availability of total ballot units (BU) in Jharkhand was 57, 496, which was 195% of the total requirement. Similarly, availability of control units was 41, 264, which was 140% of the total requirement and availability of VVPATs was 40,135, which was 136% of the total requirement, said Khiyangate.

The elections would be held in 29, 464 polling stations across the state and there would be average 899 electors in each polling stations. Over 2.19 crore voters would exercise their franchise this upcoming elections.

The CEO said a comprehensive awareness programme on use of EVMs and VVPATs in rural Jharkhand were being conducted. For this, 1247 EVM awareness teams have been set up. “The teams have covered 20, 496 villages till date,” Khiyangate said.

He said mock vote cast were also being organized and over 19.70 lakh rural people exercised their franchise in the mock vote cast.

The CEO said a tollfree number 1950 was also working where voters could get all kinds of information regarding the elections. They could even check their names, polling booths and others. The office of the CEO has so far received 1749 calls on the tollfree number.

Election preparations at a glance

•Total polling booths: 29,464

•Total voters: 2,19,81,479

•Availability of Ballot Units: 57,496

•Availability of Control Units: 41, 264

•Availability of VVPATs: 40, 135

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 12:53 IST