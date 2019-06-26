Five killed, 43 injured as bus falls into ditch in Jharkhand’s Garhwa

At least five passengers were killed and 43 injured after an inter-state passenger bus skidded off the road and fell into more than 100-feet deep ditch on Tuesday in Garhwa.

Incidentally, most of the dead or injured belonged to Chhattisgarh as the bus was heading from Chhattisgarh’s Ambikarpur to Jharkhand’s Garhwa town.

Soon after the mishap, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel dispatched a team of civil and police officials to help the affected people.

The bus was so precariously placed on a big rock during its fall on the slope that the rescue team had to make special arrangement to first secure the ill-fated bus before barging into it by breaking the glass panes to rescue trapped people.

The mishap occurred at Annaraj Ghati, 10km off the Garhwa district headquarters on Garhwa-Ranka route around 2.30 am. The circuitous valley is infamous for recurring mishaps claiming human lives at regular intervals.

Garhwa superintendent of police (SP) Shivani Tiwari, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sadan Kumar rushed to the mishap site to monitor the rescue operations while the Garhwa deputy commissioner (DC) Harsh Mangala reached the Sadar Hospital to oversee treatment of the injured.

Tiwari said, “As many as 43 injured passengers were rescued from the accident site and they were admitted at Sadar Hospital for treatment. Some dead bodies trapped under the bus were also retrieved from the site.”

“The bus was so dangerously placed on the slope that we have to deploy cranes for carrying out rescue operations,” she pointed out.

One of the injured passengers, Shweta Gupta, said: “We were sleeping when the mishap happened. We fell down from our births. I tried to inform my relatives but phone was not working.”

Unfortunately, she lost her parents while she and her brother were injured in the mishap. The deceased were identified as Pramod Gupta, Lovely Gupta, Abhishek aka Rupesh and Sunita Devi. One dead body could not be immediately identified.

In a separate accident in Chatra district, a passenger bus going to Hazaribag turned turtle near Sikari More on Chatra-Hazaribagh route. More than 24 passengers were injured, six of them critically, in the mishap.

