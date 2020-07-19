e-paper
Four new coronavirus care centres set up in Ranchi

Four new coronavirus care centres set up in Ranchi

According to the district administration of the state capital, these Covid care centres have a combined capacity of 313 beds. Further one of them, located in Paras Hospital, HEC area is also equipped with the ICU facility.

ranchi Updated: Jul 19, 2020 08:18 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ranchi
The state capital has 727 confirmed cases of the disease, health officials said on Saturday.
Keeping the rising number of coronavirus cases in mind, four new Covid care centres have been set up in Ranchi, Jharkhand for asymptomatic patients.

As many as 275 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Jharkhand on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 5,385, according to the state health department.

