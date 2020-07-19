Four new coronavirus care centres set up in Ranchi

ranchi

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 08:18 IST

Keeping the rising number of coronavirus cases in mind, four new Covid care centres have been set up in Ranchi, Jharkhand for asymptomatic patients.

According to the district administration of the state capital, these Covid care centres have a combined capacity of 313 beds. Further one of them, located in Paras Hospital, HEC area is also equipped with the ICU facility.

The state capital has 727 confirmed cases of the disease, health officials said on Saturday.

As many as 275 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Jharkhand on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 5,385, according to the state health department.