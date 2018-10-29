Four-year-old girl’s body found with tonsured head, chopped limbs in Jharkhand

The body of a four-year-old tribal girl was found with her head tonsured, hands and one leg chopped in Jharkhand’s Khunti district on Sunday, triggering panic among villagers.

Villagers found the girl, Anjali Kumari’s body in the bushes, around 200 metres from her home at Jamtoli village in Sandari panchayat of Torpa block, after they sensed a foul smell on Sunday morning.

“We recovered the body on Sunday but sent it for post-mortem in RIMS (Ranchi) on Monday. We hope to get the autopsy report in a day or two,” said Torpa police station in-charge Ram Dayal Munda.

Villagers suspect occult practices behind the murder, and fearing for the safety of their children, are now escorting them to school and have stopped them from going to playgrounds.

Police said they were probing the case in all possible angles and were not in position to draw any conclusion now.

Munda said they found the body with two hands and left leg chopped. “We are investigating it from different angles including occult practices but no such evidence was found so far,” Munda said.

Anjali’s mother Etwari Bhengra said her daughter went missing while she was taking bath at a tube well 100 metres from the house on October 20 afternoon. She said a complaint was lodged with the police station after they failed to find her.

“Why was my innocent daughter killed? What harm has she done that she was murdered brutally,” she asked.

Etwari’s neighbour, Sukumar Linda said, “They had searched the place from where the body of the girl was recovered, but there was nothing. The murderers threw the body here a day or two before. The body was mutilated and it was giving out foul smell.”

Purendra Manjhi, another villager, said, “We do not know who has done this, as the family doesn’t have any animosity in the village. Etwari was living with two sons, one eight years old and the other 10 years old, and her youngest daughter (4). Etwari was working in her farm when her daughter went missing.”

Manjhi said Anjali was a nursery student at DAV Public School, Sundari. Etwari had lost her husband two months back in a train accident, he said.

Villagers panic, stop children from going to playground

Residents of Jamtoli, a hamlet of around 40 families, expressed concerns over the safety of their children safer following the incident.

They held a meeting on Monday and decided to escort their children to the school and back home every day until the reason behind the murder was known. The villagers also decided not to allow their children to playground.

Former Jharkhand chief minister and working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Hemant Soren was in Torpa block on Monday for party’s Sangharsh Yatra campaign.

Speaking to media at Rania, Soren termed the incident as heinous. He demanded the police as well as state administration to nab the culprits and ensure stringent punishment.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 18:40 IST