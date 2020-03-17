e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Ranchi / HC suspends routine work till April 4, to hear urgent matters onlyStrap: Restrictions imposed in district courts till March 31

HC suspends routine work till April 4, to hear urgent matters onlyStrap: Restrictions imposed in district courts till March 31

ranchi Updated: Mar 17, 2020 19:56 IST
Bedanti Saran
Bedanti Saran
Hindustantimes
         

Taking precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Jharkhand high court on Tuesday decided to suspend regular court functioning from March 18 till April 4 but maintained that it would hear urgent matters during this period.

For district courts, the restriction will be effective till March 31.

The decision came a day after the state government declared closure of schools, colleges, universities, parks, cinema halls, clubs, bars and other places of public gathering till April 14.

Chief justice Ravi Ranjan, other high court judges and members of HC advocates’ association on Tuesday discussed the issue and decided to restrict court’s functioning to only urgent matters for next 18 days. A full court meeting was also held and a slew of directions were issued for the high court and the subordinate courts across the state. A core committee to be constituted by the chief justice would review the situation from time to time till April 4.

“Urgent matters like regular bail, anticipatory bail, cases related to eviction, demolition, disconnection of electricity, water supply and others will be heard. Fresh filing of such cases too can be done till 12.30 pm on all working days,” said a notification issued by the high court.

In order to ensure less crowding in the court, entry of litigants on the court campus has been prohibited till April 4. No person except the lawyers who are going to act in the matter along with one litigant only will be permitted to enter in the courtroom, the notification said.

Canteen and food kiosks on the court campuses will remain closed till April 4.

Regarding subordinate courts, it has been directed to restrict court’s functioning to urgent matters only till March 31. Production of jail inmates would be undertaken through videoconferencing only. No coercive steps would be taken to ensure attendance of witnesses in criminal cases.

The lower courts have been directed not to pass adverse/default orders even parties are found at default till March 31.

All mediation proceedings, Lok Adalats, legal awareness camps and outreach programmes of district legal services authority would remain suspended from March 18 till March 31. All bar rooms, association halls, canteens and food kiosks within the district court campuses would remain closed. Entry of litigants would be restricted and crowding or assembly of people on the court campus would not be allowed till March 31.

Besides, training programmes in Jharkhand Judicial Academy have been suspended till March 31. The chief secretary has been asked to take appropriate measures regarding juvenile justice boards/observation homes/shelter homes and all jail premises.

top news
Coronavirus LIVE: Air India to suspend flights to Europe, UK from March 19
Coronavirus LIVE: Air India to suspend flights to Europe, UK from March 19
Private labs to be allowed to test for Covid-19 but it won’t be a free for all
Private labs to be allowed to test for Covid-19 but it won’t be a free for all
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Covid-19: India bans flights from Afghanistan, Malaysia and Philippines
Covid-19: India bans flights from Afghanistan, Malaysia and Philippines
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
Coronavirus: Uber suspends pooled rides in these countries to limit virus spread
Coronavirus: Uber suspends pooled rides in these countries to limit virus spread
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

ranchi news