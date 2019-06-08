Jamshedpur gangster held for Rs1.50 lakh robbery

Notorious Jamshedpur gangster Babu Lodhi was arrested by the police on Thursday for allegedly robbing valuables worth ₹1.50 lakh from his neighbour’s house to meet his wedding expenses. Babu was scheduled to get married on June 15.

A city police special team, led by Jamshedpur city superintendent of police (SP) Prabhat Kumar arrested him and his four associates on Thursday in connection with robbing the house of retired Tata Steel employee V Kashi Rao, near Nehru Maidan under Sonari police station on the night on June 3. The police scanned the CCTV footage of the area extensively

“Babu has admitted to committing the crime and during interrogation, admitted that he planned and executed the crime to arrange for his marriage expenses. He is a habitual criminal who has frequently gone to jail. In November 2018, he was sent to jail for firing upon Rajesh Dubey in Sonari. He came out of the jail only in May this year,” said Anoop Birthare, Jamshedpur senior superintendent of police (SSP).

Police sources said Babu wanted to have a lavish wedding. “He found that funds available with him were not enough for a lavish wedding and hence robbed the house of Kashi Rao on June 3. Babu and his gang had also beaten up Kashi Rao and his wife during the robbery,” police sources said. City SP Prabhat Kumar said along with Babu, they arrested his associates Guatam Mahali alias Vivek, Akash Karmakar alias Hack (both residents of Sonari domuhani area), Ganesh Karmakar alias Kallu and the jeweller Rahul Karmakar (resident of Sakchi Gurudwara basti) to whom they had sold the looted jewellery.

“We have also recovered the looted jewellery, a country made pistol, few knives, a motorcycle, a scooty and mobile phones from the accused. Babu Lodhi is a key member of the gang led by Vikas Singh alias Hete in Sonari. He had anticipated that significant amount of gold would be present at Kashi Rao’s house since Rao is a south Indian. The arrested jeweller Rahul Karmakar had even melted the belt of a gold watch,” said Kumar.

