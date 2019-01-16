Jharkhand fixes January 15 as cut-off to implement 10% quota for poor

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday fixed January 15 as the cut-off date for implementation of 10% reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically weaker section under the general category.

The government took the decision in light of the 124th Constitutional amendment providing this 10% quota. Government officials said that chief minister Raghubar Das had directed the concerned departments to notify the rules to that effect.

“All vacancies in state government jobs and admissions in educational institutions after January 15 would provide for the new quota. The government would notify the provisions in a week or two,” said an official in the chief minister’s office.

In a statement, chief minister Das said, “The decision has been taken in light of the historic decision of the Narendra Modi government to provide [a] quota to the poor under the unreserved category. This quota will be in addition to the 50% quota being provided to the ST, SC and OBC.”

