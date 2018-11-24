Jharkhand govt orders removal of over 280 para teachers facing criminal charges

The state education department on Friday ordered removal of over 280 para teachers, facing criminal charges for November 15 protest, with immediate effect.

The department also issued show cause notices to agitating para teachers seeking their reply within a month, failing which would invite their termination, officials said.

Over 46,000 para teachers went on indefinite strike from November 16 after a section of them created ruckus at state foundation celebration in Ranchi, which invited police action.

Over 280 para teachers were arrested and sent to jail. Thereafter, number of agitating para teachers went to 63,000 out of 65,000 teachers in Jharkhand.

“Around 19,000 para teachers had joined schools on November 15. Later, the number started decreasing. Currently, merely 2,500 para teachers are on duty. Assuming these teachers were prevented from doing their duties, the department has given them another opportunity to rejoin schools with promise of providing security,” administrative officer of Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC), Jayant Mishra said.

Mishra said the teachers, who remained absent from schools between November 15 and November 20, had been asked why they should not be terminated.

“If they submit satisfactory reply before the Gram Siksha Samiti in a month, they could be given another chance. If they failed, the samiti is empowered to terminate them as per the contract of the para teachers,” Mishra said.

He said the respective district education officers have been asked to recruit fresh para teachers in place of those facing criminal charges after November 15 incident.

“The list of 50,000 TET (teacher eligibility test) passed candidates is uploaded on the website of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). All the district education officers (DEOs) have been informed in this regard so that they could be involved in place of agitating para teachers,” Mishra said.

JEPC has already asked the DEOs to set up a pool of TET passed candidates, who are not in job, and retired teachers. These teachers would be engaged in schools and would be paid between Rs 200-250 per day from the fund, meant for para teachers’ remunerations.

However, office bearers of Ekikrit Para Sikshak Sangharsh Morcha (EPSSM) said it would not be easy for government to replace the working para teachers.

“Government’s threatening would not work. We would return to our work only after government fulfills our demand for regularisation of job on pattern of Chhattisgarh,” said EPSSM state member Vinod Tiwary.

Tiwary said it would not be easy for government to replace the para teachers. “Government asked Gram Siksha Samitis to dismiss the para teachers, while the fact is the samitis are supporting our agitation,” he said.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 10:09 IST