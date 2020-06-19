Jharkhand govt to give plot free of cost to kin of deceased soldiers of Galwan clash

ranchi

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 07:15 IST

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Draupadi Murmu on Thursday paid tributes to Sepoy Ganesh Hansda who lost his life in Galwan Valley face-off.

He stated that in addition to the compensation, the state government will give a plot of land free of cost to the bereaved families.

“In addition to compensation, we will give a plot of land anywhere in the state free of cost to bereaved families and request the Centre to allot petrol pump to them,” said Soren.

“I salute all the bravehearts who demonstrated their strength and made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the border. We are proud but sad today. We are standing with their families,” he added.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in a violent face-off that happened in the Galwan Valley, as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.