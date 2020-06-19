e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand govt to give plot free of cost to kin of deceased soldiers of Galwan clash

Jharkhand govt to give plot free of cost to kin of deceased soldiers of Galwan clash

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in a violent face-off that happened in the Galwan Valley, as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

ranchi Updated: Jun 19, 2020 07:15 IST
Asian News International | Posted by; Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by; Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
File photo: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
File photo: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.(HT photo)
         

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Draupadi Murmu on Thursday paid tributes to Sepoy Ganesh Hansda who lost his life in Galwan Valley face-off.

He stated that in addition to the compensation, the state government will give a plot of land free of cost to the bereaved families.

“In addition to compensation, we will give a plot of land anywhere in the state free of cost to bereaved families and request the Centre to allot petrol pump to them,” said Soren.

“I salute all the bravehearts who demonstrated their strength and made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the border. We are proud but sad today. We are standing with their families,” he added.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in a violent face-off that happened in the Galwan Valley, as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

tags
top news
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
Positivity rate rises nationwide, pointing to faster spread of Covid-19
Positivity rate rises nationwide, pointing to faster spread of Covid-19
Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
Covid-19 live: Hong Kong’s Disneyland reopens after nearly 5 months
Covid-19 live: Hong Kong’s Disneyland reopens after nearly 5 months
18 soldiers injured in Galwan Valley face-off stable: Latest developments
18 soldiers injured in Galwan Valley face-off stable: Latest developments
Trump says ‘complete decoupling’ from China remains an option
Trump says ‘complete decoupling’ from China remains an option
In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today
In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today
Covid spreads easily within families, symptomless spread common: Study
Covid spreads easily within families, symptomless spread common: Study
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In