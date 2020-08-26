e-paper
Jharkhand reports 1,056 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand now stands at 32,174 including 10,077 active cases, 21,750 recoveries and 347 deaths.

ranchi Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:19 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
As many as 1,056 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Jharkhand on Tuesday.
As many as 1,056 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Jharkhand on Tuesday.(AP)
         

As many as 1,056 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Jharkhand on Tuesday, said State Health Department in a bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the total number of cases now stands at 32,174 including 10,077 active cases, 21,750 recoveries and 347 deaths.

So far 60,0,322 samples were tested including 14,503 on Tuesday, said the bulletin.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, India reports 31,67,324 cases including 7,04,348 active cases and 24,04,585 patients cured/discharged/migrated.

