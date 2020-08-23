Jharkhand reports 872 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths

ranchi

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 14:45 IST

Jharkhand reported 872 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths today, according to the State Health Department.

The coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 29,103 including 19,186 recoveries and 310 deaths.

The number of active cases stands at 9,607.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 case count neared 30 lakh on Saturday with 69,878 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has gone up to 55,794 with 945 more persons succumbing to the virus.

The Health Ministry said that India’s coronavirus case count stands at 29,75,702. It includes 6,97,330 active cases and 22,22,578 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated.