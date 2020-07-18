e-paper
Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,110

The total number of cases includes 2,577 recovered/discharged, and 46 deaths, informed the health department.

ranchi Updated: Jul 18, 2020 22:47 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
Migrants have swab samples taken for coronavirus testing, at the Hatia Railway Station in Ranchi.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand rose to 5,110 including 2,487 active cases, said State Health Department on Saturday.

With a spike of 34,884 cases and 671 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases reached 10,38,716 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of cases include 3,58,692 active cases, 6,53,751 cured/discharged/migrated and 26,273 deaths, the Health Ministry informed.

