e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

Kingpin of Jharkhand ambush surrenders

Tabariqe Ansari surrendered at Seraikela court on Monday evening.

ranchi Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:27 IST
Debashish Sarkar
Debashish Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Jamshedpur
Seraikela-Kharsawan SP Chandan Sinha( in civil dress) visited Tiruldih PS and Kukdu Haat (market) on June 14 , 2019 where 5 policemen were massacred by Maoist extremists in Seraikela-Kharsawan on June 14 this year. The alleged mastermind Tabariqe Ansari has surrendered.
Seraikela-Kharsawan SP Chandan Sinha( in civil dress) visited Tiruldih PS and Kukdu Haat (market) on June 14 , 2019 where 5 policemen were massacred by Maoist extremists in Seraikela-Kharsawan on June 14 this year. The alleged mastermind Tabariqe Ansari has surrendered. (Photo / Hindustan Times)
         

The alleged mastermind of the ambush in which five police personnel were killed by Maoists at Kukduhaat in Searikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on June 14 this year surrendered in a local court on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday.

“Tabariqe Ansari surrendered in Seraikela court on Monday evening. He was the mastermind behind the ambush in which five of our jawans were shot, stabbed and beheaded. His brother Alamgir Alam Ansari, Joseph Purty and Enom Hessa have identified him as the mastermind behind the attack on police,” said Kartik S, Seraikela-Kharsawan’s superintendent of police (SP).

The SP said they were continuously conducting raids in suspected hideouts in Jharkhand and Burdwan district in West Bengal which forced him to surrender.

“We had also attached his properties in Bandhidih village on August 24. We have prayed for a 14-day remand. He was also involved in ambushes in which 20 SAP and CRPF personnel were injured in Hudungda and Raisindhri hills under Seraikela-Kharswan district in June this year,” said Kartik S.

Police had earlier arrested Ansari’s brother Alamgir Alam alias Nepali from their parental village in Burdwan district of West Bengal on July 27.

“He got into supplying arms, ammunitions and explosives along with opium smuggling for Maoists a few years ago,” the SP said.

With Ansari’s surrender, nine out of the total 21 accused are now in jail while two Maoists had died in encounter, leaving 10 extremists still at large

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 12:27 IST

tags
top news
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Ranchi News