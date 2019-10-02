Kingpin of Jharkhand ambush surrenders

ranchi

The alleged mastermind of the ambush in which five police personnel were killed by Maoists at Kukduhaat in Searikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on June 14 this year surrendered in a local court on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday.

“Tabariqe Ansari surrendered in Seraikela court on Monday evening. He was the mastermind behind the ambush in which five of our jawans were shot, stabbed and beheaded. His brother Alamgir Alam Ansari, Joseph Purty and Enom Hessa have identified him as the mastermind behind the attack on police,” said Kartik S, Seraikela-Kharsawan’s superintendent of police (SP).

The SP said they were continuously conducting raids in suspected hideouts in Jharkhand and Burdwan district in West Bengal which forced him to surrender.

“We had also attached his properties in Bandhidih village on August 24. We have prayed for a 14-day remand. He was also involved in ambushes in which 20 SAP and CRPF personnel were injured in Hudungda and Raisindhri hills under Seraikela-Kharswan district in June this year,” said Kartik S.

Police had earlier arrested Ansari’s brother Alamgir Alam alias Nepali from their parental village in Burdwan district of West Bengal on July 27.

“He got into supplying arms, ammunitions and explosives along with opium smuggling for Maoists a few years ago,” the SP said.

With Ansari’s surrender, nine out of the total 21 accused are now in jail while two Maoists had died in encounter, leaving 10 extremists still at large

